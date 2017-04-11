|Par KS, le
|
|
L'actualité des fréquences satellite du 11 avril 2017
Les modifications du jour des fréquences des chaînes TV diffusées par satellite, avec notre partenaire KingOfSat
.
Dernière mise à jour à 11h50
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Property Show
|Suppression
|Infos
|Property Show
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Sky News
|Reprise des émissions
|Infos
|Sky News
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Sky Sports 2
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Sky Sports 5
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
Satellite Eutelsat 7B
|Saamen TV
|Reprise des émissions
|Infos
|Al Tasweqiah
|Suppression
|Infos
|NRJ Hits
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Sundance TV
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Viceland
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|EGE TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|Yasin TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|KRT TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|Flash TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|Yaban TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|Cay TV
|
|Infos
|Kablo Info
|Suppression
|Infos
|Türksat Promo
|Suppression
|Infos
|Rumeli TV
|Suppression
|Infos