L'actualité des fréquences satellite du 2 octobre 2017
Les modifications du jour des fréquences des chaînes TV diffusées par satellite, avec notre partenaire KingOfSat
.
Dernière mise à jour à 11h50
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|BBC World News
|Suppression
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|True Christmas +1
|Reprise des émissions
|Infos
|True Movies +1
|Suppression
|Infos
|True Movies 1
|Suppression
|Infos
|True Christmas
|Reprise des émissions
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Nick Jr Peppa
|Reprise des émissions
|Infos
|Nick Jr Too
|Suppression
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Djazz TV HD
|Suppression
|Infos
|Food Network
|Suppression
|Infos
|Investigation Discovery Xtra
|Suppression
|Infos
|Brava HDTV
|Suppression
|Infos
|Unitel Classica HD
|Suppression
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Time Cinema
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Time Film
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
Satellite Eutelsat 7B
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Face 1
|Modification des PID
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Tvo
|Infos
|Kanema Woyesa
|Suppression
|Infos
Satellite Intelsat 35
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Sky News International
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|Sky Sports News HQ
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|MTN Info Channel
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|CNBC U.S.
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|Fox News
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|AFN News
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|BBC World News
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|AFN Atlantic
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|MSNBC
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|AFN Sports
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|TVE International
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|Canal 24 Horas
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|CCTV 4
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|Sports 24
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|Colors
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
|BBC HD
|Changement de satellite
|Infos
Satellite Intelsat 903
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|RTI La Première
|Suppression
|Infos
|RTI 2
|Suppression
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Zenebutik
|Suppression
|Infos
|4! Story TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|Magyar Slager TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|Hustler TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|National Geographic Europe
|Suppression
|Infos
|Duck TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Antena 1 HD
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos