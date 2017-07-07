|Par KS, le
|
|
L'actualité des fréquences satellite du 7 juillet 2017
Les modifications du jour des fréquences des chaînes TV diffusées par satellite, avec notre partenaire KingOfSat
.
Dernière mise à jour à 11h50
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|MUTV HD
|Suppression
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|GOLD
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Eden
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Yesterday
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Dave
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Good Food
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Home
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Kwese Free Sports
|Suppression
|Infos
|NBS
|Suppression
|Infos
|Channel Ten
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Bukedde TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|Urban TV
|
|Infos
|E.TV
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Face TV
|
|Infos
|Sanyuka TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|NTV Uganda
|Suppression
|Infos
|Bukedde 2
|Suppression
|Infos
|TV West
|
|Infos
|Salam TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|BBS TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|ABS TV
|Suppression
|Infos
|Star TV
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Emmanuel TV
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|TV Imaan
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Qatar TV HD
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|beIN Box Office HD
|Modification de cryptage
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Al Jadeed
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Layali Ons
|Nouvelle chaîne
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|VH-1
|
|Infos
|IBC Tamil
|Suppression
|Infos
|Chaînes TV
|Changements
|Détails
|Megamax
|Nouveau SID
|Infos